The Angels acquired Escobar and cash considerations from the Mets on Friday for right-handed pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

The move comes shortly after it was announced that Gio Urshela was going to miss the rest of the season due to a fracture pelvis. In 40 games with the Mets, Escobar hit .236/.286/.409 with four homers and two stolen bases over 120 plate appearances. He should see time at third and second base for the Halos, and at the very least he's likely to be in the lineup against left-handed pitchers.