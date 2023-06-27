The Angels activated Escobar from the restricted list Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Escobar was excused from the team Monday to take -- and successfully pass -- his United States citizenship test. He is not in the Angels' starting lineup Tuesday night against the White Sox but should be available off the bench.
