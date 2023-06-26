Escobar isn't in the Angels' lineup Monday against the White Sox, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Escobar has made a good first impression since debuting for the Angels on Saturday, going 4-for-8 with an RBI and five runs scored in his first two games. He'll step aside Monday for Mike Moustakas to make his own Angels debut while batting fifth.
More News
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Scores four times in Angels debut•
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Acquired from Mets•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Swipes second bag•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: On base three times in loss•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Making rare start at second base•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Goes deep as pinch hitter•