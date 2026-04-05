Angels' George Klassen: Called up for MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels selected Klassen's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
The 24-year-old missed out on the Halos' Opening Day rotation despite a strong showing during spring training, but he'll now make his MLB debut Sunday after Ryan Johnson (illness) was a late scratch. Klassen gave up one run with five strikeouts over 4.2 frames during his lone start for Salt Lake this year and struggled at the Double-A level in 2025 with a 5.35 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 126:46 K:BB across 102.2 innings.
More News
-
Angels' George Klassen: Shows flashes in MLB debut•
-
Angels' George Klassen: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' George Klassen: Could be candidate for rotation•
-
Angels' George Klassen: Rolling for Trash Pandas•
-
Angels' George Klassen: Returns from minor-league IL•
-
Angels' George Klassen: On minor-league concussion IL•