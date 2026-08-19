Klassen (2-1) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Klassen put together a strong and efficient performance, getting through the seven frames on 86 pitches (54 strikes). He's allowed just three runs across 17 innings over three starts since he entered the Angels' rotation earlier in August. On the year, he's at a 3.74 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He's still walking too many batters generally, which invites the risk of regression. Klassen will look to keep his strong performances rolling on the road versus the Rangers over the weekend, assuming he stays in the rotation over Ryan Johnson when Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) is activated from the 60-day injured list.