Angels' George Klassen: Earns first win, quality start

Klassen (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Klassen has looked much sharper during his second stint in the majors, allowing just three runs over 10 innings across two starts, though he has an 8:5 K:BB in that span. The right-hander could have a chance to start regularly down the stretch if he can build off his first career quality start, though he'll have to compete with Ryan Johnson for the last spot in the rotation when Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) is activated. Klassen is at a 5.52 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 14:15 K:BB through 14.2 innings across four starts, but his numbers are still skewed by his two poor outings in April. He's tentatively lined up for a road start in Houston next week.