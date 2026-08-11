Angels' George Klassen: Handed another start

Klassen is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers at Angel Stadium.

After spending the past four months in the minors, Klassen was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake last week when the Angels had an opening in the rotation after dealing Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays prior to the trade deadline. Klassen made his third start of the season with the Angels on Friday in Miami, taking a no-decision while striking out three and allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks in four innings. Klassen may need a better showing during his upcoming turn through the rotation to ensure he receives additional starts with the Angels, who will soon get some reinforcement with Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) nearing a return from the 60-day injured list. Once Kikuchi is activated, the Angels will likely have only one rotation spot available for Klassen and Ryan Johnson.