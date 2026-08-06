Angels' George Klassen: Set to start Friday

The Angels will recall Klassen from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Friday's game against the Marlins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Klassen gave up six earned runs in just 4.2 innings across his first two big-league outings back in April. However, he's been performing much better in the minors recently, posting a 1.93 ERA. 1.02 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB in 18.2 frames over his last three starts. He'll now be granted another opportunity with the big club and will match up against a Miami offense that's posted just a .654 OPS since the All-Star break.