Reyes had his contract selected by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Reyes will take the place of Ben Joyce (hand) who is reportedly heading to the 15-day injured list. In 19 appearances with Salt Lake, Reyes has registered a 4.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 21.1 innings with a 1.55 WHIP. He'll likely be a low-leverage option while with the Angels.