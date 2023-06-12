Urshela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Urshela looks to have moved into a utility role in the wake of Anthony Rendon's recent return from the 10-day injured list. Since Urshela has performed at just below a league-average level as a hitter (97 wRC+, .313 woBA) this season and is capable of playing all four infield spots, he should still be in line for a handful of starts per week.