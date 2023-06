Urshela was scratched from the lineup Friday against the Mariners due to lower back tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

This will thrust the struggling Jared Walsh into the Angels' starting lineup at first base. It sounds like a day-to-day type of issue for Urshela, who has posted a .304/.335/.382 batting line in 59 games (221 plate appearances) this season while getting everyday looks at various spots on the infield.