Canning allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings Sunday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Canning navigated through the Astros' order for his third consecutive quality start. His only blemish for the day was a solo home run given up to Yainer Diaz, but otherwise Canning did not surrender an extra-base hit. The 27-year-old has given up three runs over his last 19 frames and has been the Angels' most consistent pitcher as of late. He's lowered his ERA to a 4.47 to go with a 1.24 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 48.1 innings and will look to keep things rolling next weekend against Seattle.