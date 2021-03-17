Canning logged four innings Tuesday in a Cactus League game versus Cleveland, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Canning gave up some hard contact early and was far from dominant, but his outing was an improvement over his first two spring starts, during which he yielded a combined five runs across 3.2 frames. The right-hander should get in two more Cactus League appearances before opening the season as one of the Angels' six starters.