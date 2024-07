Kochanowicz will start Saturday's game against the Athletics in Oakland.

The rookie right-hander will be making his second turn through the rotation despite laboring in his MLB debut versus Seattle back on July 11, when he lasted just three innings while surrendering five runs (four earned) on seven hits and no walks. Kochanowicz's spot in the rotation is far from secure over the long haul, so another poor showing in Oakland could put him at risk of a demotion to the minors.