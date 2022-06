Kochanowicz (oblique strain) threw four scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his season debut for Single-A Inland Empire on Wednesday.

He missed two months with the oblique strain. Kochanowicz has a lot of lost time to make up for, as the big 6-foot-6 righty has only logged 87.1 pro innings. This was a relatively soft landing spot, and Kochanowicz could get the bump to High-A in the coming weeks if he has continued success.