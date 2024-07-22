The Angels optioned Kochanowicz to Double-A Rocket City on Monday.

Kochanowicz's first stint in the big leagues was not promising, as he was torched for 12 runs (11 earned) over seven innings in his two starts. The big right-hander will return to Rocket City, where he holds a 4.55 ERA and 79:23 K:BB over 91 innings in 2024.