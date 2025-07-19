Eder did not factor in the decision Friday against the Phillies. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks and did not strike out a batter over three innings.

In their first contest following the All-Star break, the Angels went with a bullpen game, with Ryan Zeferjahn opening and Eder logging the biggest workload (61 pitches). The latter struggled with his control, throwing just 59 percent of his pitches for strikes and walking three batters, while all three runs scored against him came on a homer by Bryce Harper. Eder entered Friday having posted a 1.93 ERA over 9.1 innings with the big club, but that number shot up to 3.65 following his subpar outing. It remains to be seen how the team will handle the fifth-starter role following Jack Kochanowicz's demotion to Triple-A, and it's possible that Eder could be asked to work again in bulk relief until a plan for the rotation comes into focus.