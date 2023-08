The Angels outrighted Walsh to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Walsh passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment last Thursday. The 30-year-old former All-Star missed the first several weeks of the 2023 season due to migraine headaches and batted just .119/.244/.224 in 28 major-league games before being optioned to the minors in late June. He'll now remain at Salt Lake.