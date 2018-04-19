Angels' JC Ramirez: Undergoes successful surgery
Ramirez underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Ramirez will now begin his lengthy recovery process, which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season and part of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Likely needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Hampered by forearm tightness•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Lasts just two frames in loss Saturday•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Allows five in loss•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...