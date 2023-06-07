Adell was scratched from Triple-A Salt Lake's lineup ahead of Wednesday's game versus Round Rock and could be in store for a promotion to the Angels, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Ward notes that Hunter Renfroe is slated to go on paternity leave at any moment, and because Adell is the only Angels outfielder on the 40-man roster who isn't currently on the 26-man roster, he would make for an obvious replacement. Adell has put up a .958 OPS with 18 home runs this season with Salt Lake, but he's still striking out at an elevated 29.2 percent rate over 240 plate appearances.