Adell was held out of Wednesday's lineup because he has a virus, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Fletcher, Adell has the same virus that recently shelved teammate Brandon Drury. The latter sat out 11 days due to the illness, but it's not clear if Adell's symptoms are as severe or if he'll need to miss additional time. Kevin Pillar got a start in right field Wednesday in Adell's absence.