Adell went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 7-2 win Tuesday over the Astros.

Adell doubled in the second, drove in a run with a single in the fourth and added another single in the seventh. The former top prospect is 9-for-30 over his last eight games with five extra-base hits. He struck out twice on Tuesday and has a 47.5 percent strikeout rate in his first 40 plate appearances on the season and only one walk.