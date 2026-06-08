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Angels' Jo Adell: Goes deep in four-hit effort

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adell went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 victory over the Dodgers.

Adell logged a season high with four knocks, highlighted by a monstrous two-run homer to extend the Angels' lead in the seventh inning. It marked the outfielder's first multi-hit performance since May 20, as he entered Sunday hitting .155 across his previous 15 appearances. On the year, Adell is slashing .243/.283/.392 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases across 66 games.

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