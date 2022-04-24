Adell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell saw his streak of seven consecutive starts come to an end in Saturday's 5-4 loss, and the righty-hitting 23-year-old will continue to sit in favor of the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh while the Orioles bring another right-hander (Chris Ellis) to the hill for the series finale. Now that Mike Trout is healthy again after missing three straight games with a hand injury, Adell looks like he'll have to settle for the short side of a platoon in the outfield with Marsh.