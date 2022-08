Adell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

After a recent two-game absence due to a thumb injury, Adell started in each of the past four contests and went 2-for-12 with eight strikeouts. Though Magneuris Sierra will pick up the starting nod in left field Tuesday, the non-contending Angels will likely continue to deploy Adell as an everyday player down the stretch with the hope that he can cut down on his strikeouts and emerge as a productive regular in the lineup.