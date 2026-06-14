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Angels' Jo Adell: Racks up four more hits

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adell went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

This was Adell's second four-hit effort in June. The outfielder has gone 14-for-45 (.311) this month, though just three of those knocks have gone for extra bases. That's still a lot better than his .249 batting average on the year. Adell has added a .685 OPS, 10 home runs, 10 doubles, three stolen bases, 39 RBI and 33 runs scored over 71 contests. He continues to play consistently with the ability to chip in a little bit across the board, though he's well behind the power pace that saw him hit 37 homers last year.

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