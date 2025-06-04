Soler was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to groin tightness.

Soler went 1-for-1 with a walk and a base hit before Matthew Lugo came on to replace him in right field in the bottom of the third inning. The severity of Soler's groin injury isn't yet known, and the Angels could send him in for further tests Thursday before an update on his status is provided ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Mariners.