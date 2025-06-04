Soler was removed from Wednesday's game in Boston in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels haven't provided word on what exactly happened with Soler, but he was replaced by Matthew Lugo in right field before the bottom of the third inning. Soler had an infield single and drew a walk in his two plate appearances before departing. The Angels should have an update on his condition soon.