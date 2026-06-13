Angels' Jorge Soler: Making progress toward return

Soler (oblique) ran on the field and did some light baseball activities Friday, per MLB.com.

Soler has been sidelined since early June, as he was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left oblique strain June 6 (retroactive to June 4). He's just about eligible to return, but given where he's at in his recovery, it's almost certain the veteran outfielder will need more than a minimum-length IL stay. The Angels have been switching off DH duties among several players, including Mike Trout, during Soler's absence.