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Angels' Jorge Soler: Making progress toward return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soler (oblique) ran on the field and did some light baseball activities Friday, per MLB.com.

Soler has been sidelined since early June, as he was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left oblique strain June 6 (retroactive to June 4). He's just about eligible to return, but given where he's at in his recovery, it's almost certain the veteran outfielder will need more than a minimum-length IL stay. The Angels have been switching off DH duties among several players, including Mike Trout, during Soler's absence.

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