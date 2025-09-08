The Angels transferred Soler (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Soler has been on the shelf since July 26 while recovering from low back inflammation, and though he's currently taking part in baseball activities, his move to the 60-day IL means that the Angels don't anticipate him returning until the final week of the season. Before being shut down, Soler hit .215 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI and 31 runs in 82 games.