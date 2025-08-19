Soler (back) will continue to undergo testing on his back and does not have a timetable for a return, Thomas Murray of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Soler hasn't played since July 23 as he deals with lower back inflammation. Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery noted the complex nature of the issue, saying, "Those things can be tricky, especially when you're dealing with that part of your body." Though there's currently no timeline for Soler's return, Montgomery did say that he's still optimistic the slugger will be able to play again this season.