Angels' Jose Fermin: Gets first major-league save

Fermin was credited with the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits in the ninth inning.

Ben Joyce was already deployed for the eighth inning, so the Angels turned to Fermin to keep the 4-1 lead safe in the ninth. It was not smooth sailing for Fermin, who gave up three hits to the five batters he faced, though he escaped with just the one run given up after Leo Jimenez was thrown out at home for the final out of the game. It was the first save of Fermin's career, though he's given up at least one earned run in each of his last three outings and has a 3.29 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 38.1 innings this season.