Angels' Jose Fermin: Credited with victory Monday

Fermin (3-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Monday, walking one batter and striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Fermin entered in the ninth frame with the Angels down 2-1. He didn't exactly have pinpoint control, throwing just 10 of 21 pitches for strikes, but the righty reliever worked around a two-out walk and then got the win when the Angels walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Fermin has been outstanding since his most recent call-up June 15, posting a 0.56 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 16 innings spanning 12 appearances. He has only one hold and no saves over that span, but he could begin to see more high-leverage opportunities with continued success.