Angels' Jose Fermin: Another scoreless appearance

Fermin picked up his second hold Thursday after pitching one scoreless inning while allowing one walk and no hits with one strikeout in a 7-1 win over Detroit.

Fermin entered the ballgame in the seventh inning and kept the 3-1 lead intact for the Angels. The 24-year-old has cruised through his past seven appearances with no earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander, who was not originally on the Halos' Opening Day roster, has been impressive overall with a 2.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB out of the bullpen.