Angels' Jose Siri: Logs third steal

Siri went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Siri came off the bench, pinch hitting for Josh Lowe in the sixth inning before remaining in the game in left field. While Siri has been left on the short side of a platoon in the outfield for much of the year, he's been productive with his time. He's batting .262 with an .802 OPS, seven home runs, three steals, 21 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight doubles over 144 plate appearances. That's a vast improvement compared to the paltry .292 OPS he had in 36 major-league plate appearances for the Mets a year ago in a campaign largely lost to a fractured tibia.