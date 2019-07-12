Angels' Josh Thole: Moves across town
Thole was traded from the Dodgers to the Angels on Friday along with Adam McCreery in exchange for cash considerations.
The Angels need another catcher with Jonathan Lucroy out with a concussion and a broken nose and Kevan Smith dealing with a sprained hand. Thole will head to Triple-A Salt Lake, source reports, indicating that one of those two (likely Smith) is ready to go. Thole is good enough to fill in at the position if called upon, but nothing about the eight-year veteran's .242/.313/.306 career slash line suggests he'll be a fantasy asset if he gets a chance with the team.
