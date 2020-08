Thole is traveling with the Yankees as part of their taxi squad, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Thole began the season near the bottom of the team's catching depth chart, but an injury to Kyle Higashioka (oblique) and the retirement of Chris Iannetta has catapulted Thole to taxi-squad status. Though he's unlikely to be activated barring injury or illness to either Gary Sanchez or Erik Kratz, Thole will likely accompany the team on road trips until Higashioka is able to return.