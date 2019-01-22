Thole signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Thole hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, when he hit .169/.254/.220 across 136 plate appearances for the Blue Jays. He spent time in the independent Atlantic League in 2018, slashing .317/.425/.367 across 17 games. Look for him to serve as organizational catching depth in 2019.

