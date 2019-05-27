Dodgers' Josh Thole: Promoted to Triple-A
Thole has been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Austin Barnes sustained a groin injury Sunday, so Thole's promotion is a likely sign that catching prospect Will Smith is headed to the big leagues, per Gurnick. Thole was slashing .277/.368/.400 for Double-A Tulsa before the move.
