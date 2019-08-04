Angels' Justin Upton: Sitting out Sunday
Upton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels will keep Upton on the bench for the third time in eight games while the veteran continues to labor at the plate since returning from the 60-day injured list in mid-June. The 31-year-old is slashing an abysmal .216/.299/.379 with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate on the season and may continue to sit at least a couple times per week until he shows signs of a turnaround. Brian Goodwin will spell Upton in left field in the series finale.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...