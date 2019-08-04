Angels' Justin Upton: Sitting out Sunday

Upton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels will keep Upton on the bench for the third time in eight games while the veteran continues to labor at the plate since returning from the 60-day injured list in mid-June. The 31-year-old is slashing an abysmal .216/.299/.379 with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate on the season and may continue to sit at least a couple times per week until he shows signs of a turnaround. Brian Goodwin will spell Upton in left field in the series finale.