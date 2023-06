Padlo is starting at first base and batting sixth Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Padlo will draw his first start after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. The right-hander will replace lefty Jared Walsh in the lineup as the Angels square off with southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Padlo has produced a .273 average with seven homers, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored and six stolen bases over 110 at-bats in 32 contests with Salt Lake in 2023.