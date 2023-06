The Angels recalled Ingram from Double-A Rocket City on Thursday.

Ingram has fared well in Double-A this season, putting up a 2.63 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 27.1 frames and has two saves on the season. However, he's yet to play beyond the Double-A level, so the Angels will likely use him out of the bullpen sparingly to begin with. He'll replace Jimmy Herget on the roster, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.