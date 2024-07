The Giants recalled Ingram from Double-A Richmond on Saturday.

Ingram was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday after the Cardinals designated the 27-year-old southpaw for assignment June 30. In the minors this season, Ingram has a 4.10 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 26.1 innings. To make room for Ingram on the 26-man active roster, the Giants optioned infielder David Villar to Triple-A Sacramento.