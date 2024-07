The Giants outrighted Ingram to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Since the beginning of February, Ingram has spent time in six different organizations, but he looks like he'll stick around with San Francisco for now after going unclaimed off waivers. The 27-year-old lefty has yet to appear at the big-league level this season after logging 5.1 innings with the Angels in 2023.