Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-6 win over the Rangers on Friday.

The Angels fell behind 6-2 after four frames before Suzuki kicked off a five-run fifth-inning with his solo shot to left field. The long ball was the backstop's first this season and first extra-base hit through 12 at-bats. Suzuki has played in three of Los Angeles' first eight games, with Max Stassi starting behind the plate in the team's other five contests.