Angels manager Joe Maddon said after Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays that Suzuki was diagnosed with a neck contusion following his exit from the contest and is doing well since being discharged from the hospital, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suzuki left the game prior to the third inning, when a warmup pitch from Michael Lorenzen bounced off the ground and hit the catcher in the neck. After getting evaluated on the field by a trainer, Suzuki required assistance to the dugout and was then transferred to the hospital for further evaluation. Fortunately, Suzuki looks to have avoided a significant injury, and Maddon acknowledged that the backstop could be available for backup duties in Sunday's series finale. The Angels could call up a catcher from the minors to offer depth behind No. 1 option Max Stassi in the short term if there's any concern about Suzuki's health.