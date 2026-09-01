The Angels recalled Paris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Paris has slashed .307/.427/.554 with 13 homes runs and 16 stolen bases across 288 plate appearances through 62 games since getting promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 9. The 24-year-old got a run of 44 games for the Angeles in 2025 when he slashed .190/.266/.381 with six home runs and seven stolen bases across 139 plate appearances. He will look to improve upon that in September and may see action at second base, shortstop, left field or center field.