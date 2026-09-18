The Angels placed Paris on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured right index finger, retroactive to Tuesday

Paris said Friday that he injured himself while fielding grounders before Thursday's game, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. The 24-year-old is expected to need 3-to-4 weeks to recover, which rules him out for the rest of the season but leaves him plenty of time to be ready for 2027. Bryce Teodosio was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to replenish the Halos' bench depth.