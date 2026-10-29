Paris was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Thursday.

Paris was cut loose by the Angels, and he has now found a new home with New York. The 24-year-old spent the majority of the 2026 campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake, batting .307 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 42 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 231 at-bats over 62 contests with the team. Paris went 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts and three walks over 18 plate appearances over eight regular-season contests with the Angels in 2026, and he'll look to earn a more prolonged major-league opportunity with the Mets in 2027.