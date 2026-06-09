Angels' Kyren Paris: Moving up to Triple-A

Paris was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Paris will move up to the Triple-A level after posting a .200 average with a triple, three doubles, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 105 at-bats in 31 contests with Double-A Rocket City so far this year. The 24-year-old posted a disappointing .190/.266/.381 slash line with six home runs, 11 RBI, 24 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 44 contests with the Angels in 2025, and he's now just one step away from potentially rejoining the major-league roster down the road this year.